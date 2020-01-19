Winter ice golf event is fundraiser

DOVER — A Winter Ice Golf on Eagle Lake fundraiser will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Michael's on the Lake, 3101 Eagle Road.
You have free articles remaining.
The event features golfing on the Eagle Lake ice and raffles. If the ice is not viable, activities will be still held. Raffle tickets cost $10 each or three for $20 for chance to win a pig and a freezer.
Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $10. There is no charge for ages 12 and younger. The event is presented by the Dover/Kansasville Betterment Committee to benefit Love Inc. in Burlington.