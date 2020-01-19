Winter ice golf event is fundraiser
Winter ice golf event is fundraiser

Winter ice golf photo

Participants play winter ice golf on Eagle Lake during a past fundraiser.

DOVER — A Winter Ice Golf on Eagle Lake fundraiser will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Michael's on the Lake, 3101 Eagle Road.

The event features golfing on the Eagle Lake ice and raffles. If the ice is not viable, activities will be still held. Raffle tickets cost $10 each or three for $20 for chance to win a pig and a freezer.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $10. There is no charge for ages 12 and younger. The event is presented by the Dover/Kansasville Betterment Committee to benefit Love Inc. in Burlington.

