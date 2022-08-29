Wine Walks in Downtown Racine Oct. 8 and 15

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. will host Wine Walks from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 8 and 15, in Downtown Racine.

Participants will sample 20 wines along with 10 beer samples poured at 30 participating businesses.

“Our Fall Wine Walk sampling locations are very diverse, from specialty shops to restaurants, bars and galleries," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "This is such a fun, event I encourage you to rally your friends and spend the day in beautiful Downtown.”

Tickets cost $40 and include a wine sampling glass, a canvas tote bag and snacks at each location. To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/RacineFallWineWalk or call the DRC office at 262-634-6002.