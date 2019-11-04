RACINE — A wine tasting fundraiser to benefit the Racine Symphony Orchestra will be held for ages 21 and older from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Uncorkt, 240 Main St.
Appetizers and tastings of wine at Uncorkt are included in the ticket price.
Tickets cost $35 and designated driver tickets cost $15. Purchase tickets in advance at racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.
Proceeds from ticket sales and wine purchases made during this event support the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s operations, including its free music education programs.
