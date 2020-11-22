When does the holiday season start? According to the radio, Hallmark, city decorations and the Philippines

Public decorations: This year, in 70-degree weather on Nov. 6, the Downtown Racine Corp.
- decorated Downtown Racine with wreaths and season’s greetings banners.
Wreaths were seen being hung around the White House on Saturday. In the U.K., the “start of Christmas” was declared when the tree to be set up on the grounds of Parliament was felled Nov. 17; the tree, with the help of a crane, was placed on Parliament Square Saturday.
And on Nov. 14, New York City started to look a lot like Christmas when a tree was placed at Rockefeller Center.
✨Leave it to 2020 for us to have our holiday decorations 🎄 up when it is 70 degrees! 😂 Hope you are all able to enjoy this gorgeous weather! #RallyforRacine #DowntownRacinePosted by Downtown Racine on Friday, November 6, 2020
Shopping season: The moment Thanksgiving ends no longer seems to be midnight on Black Friday, but now the end of Turkey Day from a shopping aspect seems to kick off before the final Thanksgiving NFL game kicks off after 7 p.m. According to 2017 and 2018 ata from Brandwatch
- , the first yearly spike in “Christmas shopping conversations” comes around Nov. 14.
- More consistently, the largest number of households decorate their tree right around Dec. 1, according to Brandwatch.
In the Philippines: The Philippines may have the longest holiday season in the world. Shops in the
- often start playing Christmas carols on Sept. 1, and decorations often don’t come down until the third Sunday of January, coinciding with the Feast of the Santo Niño. Twelve Days of Christmas? This is closer to 140 days.
There’s also a non-Christian reason. The beginning of September often coincides with the coming of Amihan, aka the North Wind, which indigenous Filipinos associate with the end of the typhoon season and the start of a season of rebirth, themes that mesh with more Western beliefs about the holidays.
