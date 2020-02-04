'Well Heeled' exhibit featured at Carthage

KENOSHA — "Well Heeled,” a playful group exhibit that pivots lightly around the concept of the shoe as a foundation to traverse issues of class, gender, fashion, sport and more, will be on exhibit Feb. 6-March 6 at the H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. An opening reception will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.