Waterford Balloonfest is back on July 16

WATERFORD — If the skies above Waterford are clear and calm, with light winds, on Saturday, Kate Brown will be very happy.

She’s one of the board members who organized the Waterford Balloonfest, open from noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

The one-day festival takes place on the Waterford High School, Evergreen and Fox River school properties on Main Street.

Admission is free. Parking is $10 (cash only).

Organizers are hoping to have about 15 hot air balloons at the festival.

There are two “launch windows,” during which the balloons will take to the sky (weather permitting): 6 to 7:30 a.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

“We’re really encouraging the public to come to the evening launch window,” Brown said.

A huge attraction is the festival’s “evening glow,” from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m.

“The balloons stay on the ground and light up, looking like glowing bulbs,” Brown said. “It’s really spectacular to see.”

The festival also features:

Children’s games from noon to 3 p.m. “The National Guard is coming,” Brown said, “with a few bouncy houses and a football toss game, chalk drawing and other activities.”

A craft fair from noon to 6 p.m.

Helicopter rides from noon to 6 p.m. The cost is $60 (cash) or $62 (credit card), offering an aerial view of the balloons, from Lakeshore Helicopter.

Drone races from noon to 8 p.m. in the soccer fields. “This is a new event,” Brown said. “I’ve never seen it in person, but I’ve heard it’s amazing and that the drones fly at these crazy speeds.”

A car show from 2:30 to 4 p.m., featuring a local car club.

“Dog time” from 2 to 4 p.m., with dog-related vendors and dog activities. “People were asking if we’re dog friendly,” Brown said. “So we added some dog-related events.”

Live music from 3 to 6 p.m. with the band Depot Express.

A Kids’ Bubble Launch from 4 to 4:20 p.m.

“We will also have food vendors and craft beers,” Brown said. “This is a great event and brings people to Waterford.”

This is Waterford’s first balloon festival since 2018, and Brown is “hoping to get people excited about it. We started small this year with a one-day event and will hopefully expand it.”

This year, members of the public are not able to take tethered balloon rides, but the committee is hoping to add the rides in 2023, Brown said.