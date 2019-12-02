'Watercolor Wisconsin 2019' to open at Wustum Museum

RACINE — Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave., will continue an important Racine tradition with the opening of "Watercolor Wisconsin 2019" on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The opening reception and awards ceremony will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Bruce W. Pepich, RAM executive director and curator of collections, will host the awards presentation. Refreshments will be served.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Watercolor Wisconsin" is an annual statewide competition organized by the museum since 1966. Limited only by their materials — aqueous media such as acrylic and watercolor — artists are free to create two-dimensional and three-dimensional works on paper. Contemporary artists bring both traditional and experimental approaches to the established guidelines, resulting in a varied and dynamic exhibition even 53 years later.

Jurors for the show considered 262 works submitted by 145 Wisconsin artists, narrowing down the selection to 106 works by 85 artists.