WATCH NOW: "Watercolor Wisconsin" features more than 100 works

The biggest surprise about “Watercolor Wisconsin” is that it’s more than just watercolors.

The show — running through April 23 at the Wustum Museum of Fine Arts — “is also open to other water-based media, including acrylic paint, egg tempera, gouache, ink, graphite and pastel,” said Kendra Voelz, the museum’s curatorial assistant.

The expansive show, which has been popular every year since it started in 1966, spreads across five galleries on two floors.

“The First Award this year went to a new artist, Daniel Torres,” Voelz said, stopping next to his “Resonance” watercolor painting. “He got this award in his first time entering the show. And his mom has a piece in this show, too.”

Also near the entrance are the show’s two 3D pieces: Sandra Willard’s “The Willard Works Factory” — “which reminds me of the Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory,” Voelz said — and Julie San Felipe’s “What in the World are You Thinking? Is Your Head Full of Butterflies?” The watercolor, wire, amethyst beads, acrylic and paper work is “full of surprises,” Voelz said. (Hint: Make sure you walk around the back of that piece.)

The second gallery has what Voelz calls “abstract, colorful, fantastical works.”

Among those pieces are “Crainlarich XXI,” a watercolor and ink work by Lois Freeberg-Hagen, which is made up of birds.

“Every time you look at it,” Voelz said, “you’ll see something different.”

Voelz also calls Gallery No. 2 “the doubles room,” featuring artists with two pieces in the show, including Lisa Englander, who is “the artist who has been in the show for the most consecutive years, we believe.”

Walking through the show

Moving upstairs, the third gallery “features more traditional watercolor subjects: Nature and florals,” Voelz said.

The show flows seamlessly into Gallery No. 4, “with cityscapes and outdoor scenes,” Voelz said.

A standout piece here is “Arc du Carrousel — Musee du Louvre,” a transparent watercolor by Harold E. Hansen. It was an Award of Merit winner.

“People love his work because it’s very realistic,” Voelz said, “which is hard to do with transparent watercolor.”

Kenosha artist Carlotta Miller has two transparent watercolor pieces here, and Racine artist Deedee Dumont’s piece (“Mesa View,” constructed using acrylic, ink and found paper), has glitter on it.

Mount Pleasant artist Jerrold Belland’s two pieces in this gallery “show different views from his 16th Street studio,” Voelz said.

The show wraps up with Gallery No. 5, which is actually split up into a few rooms.

“The first room has water-related pieces,” Voelz said. “The final room has some still lifes and pieces using text.”

Andrea Steiner’s piece, “Pale Blue Dot,” features a lengthy Carl Sagan quote. “The text looks like it’s written with ink,”Voelz said. “But it’s painted with watercolor.”

Charles Wickler calls his piece “Choose Wisely,” an acrylic work with pages from a dictionary forming the background. “The frame and the words work together in this piece,” Voelz said.

The show remains popular, she said, because of the diversity of works displayed each year.

“You never know what you’ll get, so the show is different every year,” she said. “The jurors change each year, too, and we never know what they’ll select.”

This year’s show was juried by Sarah Cox, the manager of exhibits and collections at the Elmhurst Art Museum, and Carole Hennessy, an artist and president of the Watercolor Honor Society.

