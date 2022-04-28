WATCH NOW: UW-Parkside to stage 'She Kills Monsters'

On old maps of the world, when the cartographer ran out of known areas to illustrate, the phrase “Here Be Monsters” would be used — often with colorful dragons to illustrate the point.

The same goes for the latest theater production at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

“She Kills Monsters” takes place in two realms: the real world of Agnes Evans, a teacher who is packing up her childhood home after the deaths of her parents and teenage sister, and “Newlandia,” the world created by her sister’s imagination.

Creating these worlds on stage allows Ken Phillips to “play with all these new toys to bring together the three elements of sound, lighting and projection.”

Phillips — the lighting designer for “Monsters” and the production manager for the school’s theater department — has enjoyed working on the show he calls “a little campy and a lot of fun.”

He’s using video projections to “change the mood and change the environment at the drop of a hat,” he said, while standing in front of the ever-evolving Main Stage Theater set.

The set, however, isn’t just a video backdrop.

“This is live theater,” Phillips explained. “We can change the look an infinite number of times, but we don’t want to just show videos. If we did that, people would just go home and watch TV.”

Instead, the “Monsters” set is a mix of video projections and giant puppets.

Yes, puppets.

“We have a giant hanging hair bun,” he said, pointing to an unfinished globe-shaped puppet. “And we’ll have a five-headed dragon, too.”

Phillips said he looked online at other productions of “She Kills Monsters” and “no one else I’ve seen has done this level of production work. I’m excited to show this off.”

Meet the cast

Lynn Bryant plays Agnes, who at the beginning of the show discovers she didn’t really know her younger sister, Tilly.

After Tilly is killed in a car accident, Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook and is catapulted into an action-packed adventure in the imaginary world of “Newlandia” that was Tilly’s refuge.

Bryant herself has played the fantasy role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons “and I enjoyed being able to be another character,” she said of the game, which relates to acting in theater, too.

This show, she added, “is the first time I’ve been in combat on stage. I love it. You learn the fight choreography — and you just let go.”

Agnes’ journey is also an emotional one, Bryant said.

“She realizes that she missed out on getting to know her sister and that this is her last chance to find out more about her sister’s life, through this game and this other world.”

Arwen Goodwin has no experience with Dungeons & Dragons but plays a D&D character named Orcus in the show.

“He’s the Demon Overlord of Newlandia,” Goodwin explained. “But he’s really a slacker in the real world and not at all like that character. He’s the comedic relief and adds a slapstick element to the show.”

The play, Goodwin added, “takes you through the whole range of emotions: A laugh, a fight, another laugh, another fight. It really makes you care about these characters.”

For Erin Dillon — who plays Lilly — the attraction of D&D “is you can be whoever you want to be.”

The same goes for taking part in this production.

“I get to fight with my friends,” she said with a laugh. “We go on a quest and are part of a team. The characters are all in this adventure together.”

Maddison Crecchio’s character in the play’s D&D game is Kaliope Darkwalker, described as “a Dark Elf who looks like a supermodel and is incredibly strong.”

In the real world, she’s Kelly, a high school friend of Tilly’s, who uses a wheelchair.

“She gets to be completely different in Newlandia,” Crecchio said.

That’s part of the appeal of “She Kills Monsters” for Crecchio.

“This is such a fun show to act in and to watch,” she said. “There’s stage combat, wild visuals and emotional elements.”

Tilly’s journey

As Tilly, the teen who created Newlandia as an escape from her troubled real-world life, Briana Livesay has the tricky job of playing a character who is dead before the play starts.

“She lives on through the world she created in Newlandia,” Livesay said of Tilly. “And in that world, she gets to live as her true self.”

Tilly’s love of D&D adventures and anything classified as nerdy or geeky is only part of her journey. Tilly was facing challenges with her sexuality and bullying at high school.

“Tilly is an interesting character to play,” Livesay said. “Her sexuality is not a cliché and is not played that way.”

As the story unfolds, Agnes discovers that her sister was the victim of bullying but that she also had many friends who loved and supported her.

“We’re excited to show off this big production,” said Fabrice Conte-Williamson, the UW-Parkside professor who is directing “Monsters.”

He can’t wait for audiences to see the visual elements of the show, including the video projections, the combat and that five-headed dragon.

“It’s been a very positive collaboration with everyone on such a big production,” Conte-Williamson said.

In addition to the razzle dazzle features of the staging, he’s also happy to direct a show with LGBTQ+ characters.

“The queer element of the show is very interesting,” he said.

UW-Parkside’s theater department, he added, “strives to produce plays written by playwrights who identify as BIPOC, LGBTQ+, or belong to other historically underrepresented communities.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0