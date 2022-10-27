 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: "The Wolves" play continues Oct. 28-29 at UW-Parkside

Elisebeth Sparks and Jenna Speer

Elisebeth Sparks, left, and Jenna Speer's characters are ready for action in "The Wolves" at UW-Parkside.

 ELIZABETH SNYDER, KENOSHA NEWS

KENOSHA — Directing “The Wolves” has released Rachael Swartz’s inner soccer player.

The drama, continuing Friday and Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, focuses on the Wolves, a high school women’s soccer team, as the players prepare for weekly games.

The set is an indoor soccer facility, complete with astro turf. And the auditioning process, Swartz said, included “a kickball game out in the parking lot.”

To help with the soccer skills, Swartz hired a student soccer choreographer, Janet Jurado, who is also a cast member.

“The Wolves” has 10 cast members — nine team members and a soccer mom — with no male characters.

“It’s contrary to Shakespeare, whose plays are so male-heavy,” Swartz said, laughing.

No names

Playwright Sarah DeLappe’s 2016 drama — a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama — uses no character names.

Instead, the cast members are referred to by the numbers on their jerseys.

“It must have been very difficult to write the play that way,” Swartz said. “The characters never call each other by their names, and we don’t get a lot of character background either.”

“The Wolves,” Swartz added, “is an ensemble piece, with all the parts pretty equal. I love ensemble-driven shows, and it’s more fun for our students, too.”

‘Fast and furious’

Swartz said audience members will find the show to be “sharply funny, entertaining theater. And it’s just 95 minutes long, with no intermission. It’s a fast and furious piece of theater, which I really enjoy.”

During the show, the Wolves players deal with injuries and college scouts and all the usual dramas of being in high school.

“Some serious issues come up,” Swartz said. “There are some mature themes and strong language, but it’s nothing a 17-year-old can’t handle.”

If you go

What: "The Wolves" by Sarah DeLappe

Where: The Black Box Theatre at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29. There is also a 10 a.m. matinee on Friday.

Tickets: $20 for adults and $15 for senior citizens and students at uwp.edu or by calling the box office at 262-595-2564

