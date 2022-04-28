WATCH NOW: 'Something Rotten' comes to Carthage stage

KENOSHA — There’s something rotten going on at Carthage College — and that’s a good thing.

Make that a funny thing.

And a silly thing.

And a musical thing.

“Something Rotten” is something different: A show designed to celebrate and spoof musical theater. It also takes on William Shakespeare for good measure.

The story takes place in 1595, where the Bottom brothers, Nick (Jeffrey Watkins) and Nigel (Matthew Pakkebier), are working to become successful playwrights even as they compete for attention with their rival, Shakespeare.

The show includes references to numerous musicals, particularly in the big musical number “A Musical,” with snippets of Broadway shows including “South Pacific,” “Anything Goes,” “On the Town,” “The Sound of Music,” “West Side Story,” “Evita” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

“They crammed everything but the kitchen sink into that song,” said Carthage Professor Martin McClendon, who is directing the show. “Some of the references are just a few bars of music, like the six beats of ‘Guys and Dolls.’”

When rehearsing the piece, McClendon created a “Great Easter Egg Hunt” document with links to all the songs featured in “A Musical.” (Audience members who want to keep track might want to bring a pen and a notepad to jot down the musical riffs as they fly past.)

A team effort

Directing a musical comedy is a departure for McClendon, who in recent years has focused on dramas telling the stories of veterans, but he’s enjoying the challenge of such a complicated show.

“It’s a team effort, and we have a great team here,” he said.

Matthew Houghland, the music director, “has real-world experience working in New York theaters,” McClendon said. “I can barely read music, but I can follow the tunes.”

Houghland is new to Carthage, having joined the faculty in September as the college’s director of undergraduate musical theater studies. On this show, he “works with the director, teaches the music and rehearses the band,” he said.

Also on the team is choreographer Kristina Saldarelli, who is on Carthage’s dance faculty, and Rachel Skrowronski, the student assistant choreographer. “She’s a music theater major and has done a great job,” he said.

“We’ve all teamed up and are working really well together,” McClendon said. “No one can do a musical by themselves.”

The great escape

McClendon describes the show as “a standard musical comedy but a little edgy. It hits squarely on the college crowd with its humor.”

In fact, it works so well for college audiences that the idea to do this show came from a Carthage student.

“We do take suggestions,” McClendon said. “And we decided this was a good idea.”

The challenges of directing a musical include working on dialogue and music.

“The speaking parts have to be as precise as when we’re singing,” McClendon said. “We’ve worked on comic timing, too. It’s a lot to integrate: Music, movement, singing and comedy. We’re helping students work on all of this.”

Audience members, he said, will enjoy “the pure escapism of this show. And the tunes are great. I go to sleep at night humming the music and wake up singing the songs. It’s completely infused my brain.”

“Something Rotten,” he added, “offers a great escape from the world outside the theater. There’s comedy and romance — and you can forget about COVID and Ukraine and everything else for a few hours.”

