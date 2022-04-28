 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH NOW: 'Something Rotten' comes to Carthage stage

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

KENOSHA — There’s something rotten going on at Carthage College — and that’s a good thing.

Make that a funny thing.

And a silly thing.

And a musical thing.

“Something Rotten” is something different: A show designed to celebrate and spoof musical theater. It also takes on William Shakespeare for good measure.

The story takes place in 1595, where the Bottom brothers, Nick (Jeffrey Watkins) and Nigel (Matthew Pakkebier), are working to become successful playwrights even as they compete for attention with their rival, Shakespeare.

The show includes references to numerous musicals, particularly in the big musical number “A Musical,” with snippets of Broadway shows including “South Pacific,” “Anything Goes,” “On the Town,” “The Sound of Music,” “West Side Story,” “Evita” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

“They crammed everything but the kitchen sink into that song,” said Carthage Professor Martin McClendon, who is directing the show. “Some of the references are just a few bars of music, like the six beats of ‘Guys and Dolls.’”

People are also reading…

When rehearsing the piece, McClendon created a “Great Easter Egg Hunt” document with links to all the songs featured in “A Musical.” (Audience members who want to keep track might want to bring a pen and a notepad to jot down the musical riffs as they fly past.)

A team effort

Directing a musical comedy is a departure for McClendon, who in recent years has focused on dramas telling the stories of veterans, but he’s enjoying the challenge of such a complicated show.

“It’s a team effort, and we have a great team here,” he said.

Matthew Houghland, the music director, “has real-world experience working in New York theaters,” McClendon said. “I can barely read music, but I can follow the tunes.”

Houghland is new to Carthage, having joined the faculty in September as the college’s director of undergraduate musical theater studies. On this show, he “works with the director, teaches the music and rehearses the band,” he said.

Also on the team is choreographer Kristina Saldarelli, who is on Carthage’s dance faculty, and Rachel Skrowronski, the student assistant choreographer. “She’s a music theater major and has done a great job,” he said.

“We’ve all teamed up and are working really well together,” McClendon said. “No one can do a musical by themselves.”

The great escape

McClendon describes the show as “a standard musical comedy but a little edgy. It hits squarely on the college crowd with its humor.”

In fact, it works so well for college audiences that the idea to do this show came from a Carthage student.

“We do take suggestions,” McClendon said. “And we decided this was a good idea.”

The challenges of directing a musical include working on dialogue and music.

“The speaking parts have to be as precise as when we’re singing,” McClendon said. “We’ve worked on comic timing, too. It’s a lot to integrate: Music, movement, singing and comedy. We’re helping students work on all of this.”

Audience members, he said, will enjoy “the pure escapism of this show. And the tunes are great. I go to sleep at night humming the music and wake up singing the songs. It’s completely infused my brain.”

“Something Rotten,” he added, “offers a great escape from the world outside the theater. There’s comedy and romance — and you can forget about COVID and Ukraine and everything else for a few hours.”

If you go

What: “Something Rotten”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 29-30, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1; continuing 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 5-7.

Where: Wartburg Theater at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive in Kenosha

Cost: Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office.

Details: The musical comedy — with a book by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick — is set in 1595. The story follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who struggle to find success in the theatrical world as they compete with the wild popularity of their rival, playwright William Shakespeare. Nick hatches a scheme to best his rival and stumbles onto the next big trend in theater: the musical. (If the name "Nick Bottom" sounds familiar, that's on purpose. The "Something Rotten" character shares a name with a silly character in Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream.")

Awards: The show opened on Broadway in March of 2015 and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The cast album received a nomination for the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Note: Carthage Professor Martin McClendon, who is directing the show, said, "Tickets are going quickly, and I encourage people not to wait to reserve their seats.”

ASL in the show

"Something Rotten" cast member Lane Breimhorst — whose character is part of the Bottom brothers’ troupe — will be signing part of the musical comedy.

“He knows American Sign Language and is an interpreter,” McClendon said. “We use ASL as a second language on the stage during some of the songs. It’s not in the whole show, just in selected numbers. Lane is singing, acting and signing.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Gaslit' looks at the drama behind Watergate

'Gaslit' looks at the drama behind Watergate

Martha Mitchell spoke out against Richard Nixon – and his involvement in the Watergate scandal – at a time when it wasn’t considered appropriate. As a result, political insiders tried to undercut her credibility any way they could.

Janelle Monáe comes out as nonbinary and shares their rather unique pronouns

Janelle Monáe comes out as nonbinary and shares their rather unique pronouns

LOS ANGELES — Janelle Monáe’s gender-identity journey is continuing, with the queer multitalented artist coming out publicly this week as nonbinary. And what are Monáe’s pronouns, you might ask? “My pronouns are free-ass motherf— and they/them, her/she,” the performer and newly minted author told The Times in a feature published Thursday ahead of her appearance at the Los Angeles Times ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Kate Hudson says she's working on an album

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News