WATCH NOW: "Mean Girls" on stage at Kenosha's Bradford High School

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Some things never change.

Like the social politics that take place in high school.

Just ask Cady Heron, Regina George and the rest of the characters who populate the world of "Mean Girls."

The musical — opening tonight at Bradford High School in Kenosha — is based on the 2004 film of the same name written by Tina Fey, which was itself based on the 2002 nonfiction book "Queen Bees and Wannabes" by Rosalind Wiseman.

Still, even two decades later, the story “is still very relevant to life in high school," said Holly Stanfield, the Bradford theater teacher who is directing the show.

The “Mean Girls” depiction of high school culture, with “The Plastics” ruling over the other students and a social pecking order that is ruthlessly enforced, “has existed since the dawn of time,” Stanfield said. “It’s the culture we live in now and the culture we’ve always lived in. All of us who were ever in high school lived through it.”

Stanfield describes her high school self as “a shy girl, not a mean girl.” And she’s quick to add the Bradford cast “has no mean people in it.”

A pilot production

This is a pilot production, meaning the folks at Music Theatre International selected Kenosha Unified School District's theater department to debut the company’s high school version of the musical.

MTI, a theatrical licensing agency based in New York City, “asked us to read the 'Mean Girls' script last year and send them suggestions” as MTI worked to adapted the Broadway show for high schools, Stanfield said.

That's a familiar role for Stanfield, an Educational Theatre Association Hall of Fame member who has directed several pilot productions, including "Groundhog Day" in 2021, “Something Rotten!” in 2020 and  “The Scottsboro Boys” in 2019.

The veteran teacher, who has helped build a theater program with a national reputation for excellence, also won the 2021 Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year Award.

But the first thing she always does when talking about a production is mention the hard work of her colleagues and students.

"That’s the beauty of musical theater," she said. "We have to do this together or it doesn’t happen."

Stanfield saw the show on Broadway and found it to be “brilliantly written.”

Audiences who have seen the original Broadway musical won’t notice much of a difference between the two versions.

“The high school version is toned down a bit,” Stanfield said. “You can opt out of the language, but we chose not to do that here. Our students felt the language portion of it makes it more authentic.” (The language includes some profanity, much like you’re likely to hear in a high school. There are no f-bombs, but other swear words are in the script.)

What fans of the film will notice, however, is that when Fey adapted her film for the stage, she also updated it to include social media. For example, the show’s “Burn Book” is now online, unlike in the movie version.

Big production

"Mean Girls" is a full-scale show, with 31 students on stage and big production numbers.

In addition to the cast, another 20 students are working on the production crew.

One reviewer called the musical “a fast-paced fancy fun time,” which Stanfield said is accurate.

“It is so fun and so funny, with wonderful music, and it does move fast,” she said. “Comedy is wonderful because it allows us to talk about serious issues in an entertaining way.”

The underlying message of “Mean Girls” is “to have the courage to be yourself,” Stanfield said. “That’s a message that applies to everyone at any age. It’s never too late to be yourself.”

+15 
Mean Girls Carly Mikula.jpg

Mikula
+15 
Devon Henningfield

Henningfield

If you go

What: The Broadway musical “Mean Girls”

Where: Kenosha's Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road

When: Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 10-12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.

Details: This is the high school version of the musical about Cady Heron, who grew up on an African savanna. Still, nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. The musical is based on the 2004 movie of the same name.

Tickets: $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members. Tickets are available at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388. Tickets are also available at the door, unless the show is sold out.

What's that sound? The show’s score will be performed live by professional musicians. Audience members won’t see the musicians, however; they’ll be playing in the orchestra room, with the sound broadcast in the theater.

Running time: About 2.5 hours, with an intermission.

Note: The show contains some profanity and suggestive material.

 

Being 'Mean' on stage

Carly Mikula gets to do something most people can only dream of: Release her inner “mean girl” for a few hours.

As Regina George, the “queen bee” of the high school in “Mean Girls,” Mikula gets to “yell and scream on stage,” she said with a laugh during a break in rehearsal.

She’s a “huge fan” of the movie, having seen it “a million times. It’s such a cult classic.”

When she first saw the “Mean Girls” film as an 8-year-old, Mikula was “taken aback by how nasty the Plastics were,” but now — as a senior at Harborside Academy — she says the show’s depiction of high school life “is 100 percent accurate.”

Teens, she said, “are trying so hard to fit into that ‘perfect’ mold, which causes problems.”

Luckily, Mikula said she doesn’t “care as much as Regina does her image. I like to wear what I want and feel good about it.”

As she gets ready to take the stage in “Mean Girls,” Mikula is already a stage veteran, with roles in 26 shows, including Kenosha Unified productions of “Bright Star,” “The Bridges of Madison County,” “Groundhog Day” and “Pippin.”

When she’s not getting ready for opening night, Mikula is busy preparing her applications for a college music theater program.

'Myself times 100'

Devon Henningfield, a senior at Bradford High School, plays the character Damian in "Mean Girls," who he describes as “myself times 100. Like me, he’s very outgoing and very involved in clubs at school.”

In addition to his role in the show, Henningfield is also the show’s dance captain and choreographed one of the production numbers, to the song “Whose House is This?”

As he gets ready to make college plans, Henningfield — who has been doing theater since kindergarten — plans to stay involved in theater “at least as a hobby.”

Being in theater, he said, “teaches a lot of life skills: public speaking, working together, managing your time, being organized.”

This show in particular, he said, “is really great. I like the musical more than the film. They did a great job adapting it for the stage.”

