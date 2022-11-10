Some things never change.

Like the social politics that take place in high school.

Just ask Cady Heron, Regina George and the rest of the characters who populate the world of "Mean Girls."

The musical — opening tonight at Bradford High School in Kenosha — is based on the 2004 film of the same name written by Tina Fey, which was itself based on the 2002 nonfiction book "Queen Bees and Wannabes" by Rosalind Wiseman.

Still, even two decades later, the story “is still very relevant to life in high school," said Holly Stanfield, the Bradford theater teacher who is directing the show.

The “Mean Girls” depiction of high school culture, with “The Plastics” ruling over the other students and a social pecking order that is ruthlessly enforced, “has existed since the dawn of time,” Stanfield said. “It’s the culture we live in now and the culture we’ve always lived in. All of us who were ever in high school lived through it.”

Stanfield describes her high school self as “a shy girl, not a mean girl.” And she’s quick to add the Bradford cast “has no mean people in it.”

A pilot production

This is a pilot production, meaning the folks at Music Theatre International selected Kenosha Unified School District's theater department to debut the company’s high school version of the musical.

MTI, a theatrical licensing agency based in New York City, “asked us to read the 'Mean Girls' script last year and send them suggestions” as MTI worked to adapted the Broadway show for high schools, Stanfield said.

That's a familiar role for Stanfield, an Educational Theatre Association Hall of Fame member who has directed several pilot productions, including "Groundhog Day" in 2021, “Something Rotten!” in 2020 and “The Scottsboro Boys” in 2019.

The veteran teacher, who has helped build a theater program with a national reputation for excellence, also won the 2021 Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year Award.

But the first thing she always does when talking about a production is mention the hard work of her colleagues and students.

"That’s the beauty of musical theater," she said. "We have to do this together or it doesn’t happen."

Stanfield saw the show on Broadway and found it to be “brilliantly written.”

Audiences who have seen the original Broadway musical won’t notice much of a difference between the two versions.

“The high school version is toned down a bit,” Stanfield said. “You can opt out of the language, but we chose not to do that here. Our students felt the language portion of it makes it more authentic.” (The language includes some profanity, much like you’re likely to hear in a high school. There are no f-bombs, but other swear words are in the script.)

What fans of the film will notice, however, is that when Fey adapted her film for the stage, she also updated it to include social media. For example, the show’s “Burn Book” is now online, unlike in the movie version.

Big production

"Mean Girls" is a full-scale show, with 31 students on stage and big production numbers.

In addition to the cast, another 20 students are working on the production crew.

One reviewer called the musical “a fast-paced fancy fun time,” which Stanfield said is accurate.

“It is so fun and so funny, with wonderful music, and it does move fast,” she said. “Comedy is wonderful because it allows us to talk about serious issues in an entertaining way.”