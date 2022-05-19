WATCH NOW: Four Seasons Garden Club members plan annual plant sale at HarborMarket Saturday

KENOSHA — As the weather heats up and the calendar moves toward Memorial Day weekend, residents are busy working in — and planning — their gardens.
Members of the Four Seasons Garden Club are offering some assistance on Saturday, May 21.
At this week’s HarborMarket — open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Second Avenue and 56th Street in Downtown Kenosha — the Four Seasons Garden Club will host its Spring Plant Sale. Club members will be at the market with “hundreds of perennials, annuals and blubs grown by club members.”
“A wide selection of herbs and hardy perennials will be available at reasonable prices,” said club member Lynda Guy. “Plants have been grown in member gardens, and club members will be present to answer questions and offer plant advice.”
In addition to selling items, the club members will also offer gardening tips and information about the club’s upcoming Secret Garden Walk, set for Saturday, July 9.
“The Secret Garden Walk will include six homes throughout Kenosha,” Guy said. “We are also including a bonus stop and introduction to Gateway’s Pike Creek Horticulture Center.”
- UPDATED: Husband of community leader shot and killed after 2 a.m. Sunday in Uptown Racine
- Nonna Wells, a north side carryout pizza staple, set to open new dine-in location in Sturtevant
- Best Buy employee accused of stealing over $4,000 worth of electronics from store
- Racine man faces charges after allegedly selling cocaine, fentanyl at Marko's Bar
- Racine area union workers don't see generational benefits their parents did with Case/CNH
- Racine woman accused of assaulting a mother who was holding an infant, punched the infant in the face
- One mom, four majors, eight kids: Caledonia woman to headline UW-Parkside graduation today
- Are those homemade formulas grandma used a good substitute during shortage? Racine pediatrician says no
- Man arrested after five-hour standoff May 6 on Byrd Ave. officially charged
- UPDATE: Racine man killed in Tuesday night shooting identified as a father of five
- What it means now that Racine County and Kenosha County are in the "high" COVID-19 category
- Ex-Racine cop, now a sex offender, to be released and live on Durand Ave. after 12 years behind bars
- Killing of Terrance Blair: No one currently in custody
- Racine's police chief asks for public's help to prevent gun violence after city's 6th homicide of 2022
- Shots fired early Friday morning near Uptown; nobody called 911, police say
The tour each summer features “the diverse worlds these talented and generous homeowners share with us,” said Guy, who helps coordinate the event each year.
For more information, go to 4seasonsgardenclub.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!