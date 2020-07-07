Virtual Summer Shakespeare planned
Virtual Summer Shakespeare planned

SOMERS — College of Lake County will partner with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside to present a virtual series of Shakespeare readings this summer. The acting company, made up of students from theater departments of both schools, will perform plays on two Sundays in July.

“We’ve been exploring other ways to keep our theater students engaged and stay connected with the Lake County community,” said Craig Rich, CLC theater department instructor and chair. “This partnership is a terrific collaboration to keep the arts alive this summer in a way that benefits both theater students and community members who miss being in the audience.”

The students involved are hungry for action after theater performances were recently canceled due to COVID-19. They will participate as designers, stage managers, assistant directors and actors in these virtual performances.

To watch the performances, register online at uwp.edu/rita to watch them on Zoom. Dates and shows are:

  • "Macbeth," 5 p.m. Sunday, July 12, directed by Brian Gill, UW-Parkside and CLC instructor.
  • "Twelfth Night," 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, directed by Fabrice Conte-Williamson, UW-Parkside instructor

The Rita updates

While in-person events remain the focus for the future, UW-Parkside invites the public to join them from where they are for these livestreaming theater and music events.

On “Melodious Mondays,” the music department will host a series of livestream interviews and music highlighting the work of four UW-Parkside faculty. UW-Parkside also has some virtual exhibitions available to view right now including Deb Sokolow’s "Loose History" and Sky Hopinka’s video exhibit.

For more information, go to uwp.edu/rita.

