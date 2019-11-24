Vesna Jovanovic exhibit on view at OS Projects

RACINE — OS Projects, 601 Sixth St., presents "Vesna Jovanovic: Field Anatomy" through Jan. 18.
Vesna Jovanovic’s projects focus on aspects of the lived body that can be neither observed nor measured objectively — relational qualities like empathy, intimacy and kinship. Her works on paper combine surgical case studies with unpredictable forms arising from chance operations such as spilled ink, rotated cutouts and masking techniques. This approach leads to a different kind of medical illustration; one that emphasizes context, fluidity, difference and humor and views bodies not as vessels or machines but as individuals with embodied lives.
The exhibit charts the course of Jovanovic’s primary practice over a period of 15 years, beginning with a 2002 piece that uses spilled ink on paper as a springboard for drawing and a method for relinquishing control. As her drawings unfold over the ensuing years, they become increasingly organic and anatomical, and their focus expands to include architectural, environmental and interspecific contexts.
Jovanovic’s embrace of alternative representations to the scientifically objectified body is best exemplified by her series of 80-inch by 60-inch ink and graphite drawings on polypropylene, four of which are included in the exhibit. These works, created between 2013 and 2017, reference medical illustration while depicting various objects (prosthetic heart valves, aspirated food) that find their way inside the body for surgical, aesthetic or accidental reasons.
Jovanovic is a visual artist whose work focuses on embodiment, biopolitics, posthumanism, phenomenology and related bodily subjects. She has worked in various disciplines throughout her career, most recently drawing, painting and installation.
Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and by appointment. For more information, go to osprojects.art.