Velvikis to perform at March 7 UWP concert

SOMERS — Rachel Velvikis, the 2020 Howard Brown guest artist-in-residence, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Bedford Concert Hall at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Velvikis, a Kenosha native, will perform the Gliere Horn Concerto Op 91 in B-flat major accompanied by the UW-Parkside Community Orchestra. The concert will also include a celebration of Beethoven’s 250th anniversary of his birth with the performance of his fourth symphony, and chamber music works.

Velvikis has almost 20 years of experience as a professional musician. As a member of the critically acclaimed female brass quintet, Seraph Brass, Velvikis has toured the United States, Finland and Mexico. Seraph Brass recorded their debut album in Finland, and Summit Records released the album, "Asteria," in January 2018.

Tickets cost $10 or $5 for students and seniors. Go to uwparksidetickets.com or call 262-595-2564.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0