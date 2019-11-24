UWP Wind Ensemble, Community Band join for concert

SOMERS — A concert by the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in Bedford Concert Hall at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

The concert will feature UW-Parkside faculty soloist Allison Hull (mezzo soprano) in a new work by American composer Julie Giroux, "My Soul to Keep."

Also on the program is two works by Minnesota composer Timothy Mahr, "and in this dream there were eight windows" and "Suite for Band"; a hymn tune by English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams, "Rhosymedre"; Roger Nixon’s "Fiesta del Pacifico"; and the sparkling "Celebration Overture" by Bruce Broughton.

Tickets cost $10 or $5 for students and seniors. Go to uwparksidetickets.com.

