UWP students present pop-up photo exhibition

RACINE — University of Wisconsin-Parkside "Art 371" digital photography students, in partnership with Visioning a Greater Racine, will present a "Pop-up Photo Exhibition" to highlight some unique Downtown Racine businesses and their owners. The event is scheduled to be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Longshot Vinyl, 324 Sixth St. There is no admission fee.

This is the second time Kristen Bartel, UW-Parkside art professor, has partnered with Visioning a Greater Racine to support the agency’s goal to increase pride and positive self-image in Racine. This semester’s project allowed students to demonstrate how photography can be used to tell the story of Racine’s vibrant downtown.

Students took photos at Butcher and Barrel, Longshot Vinyl, Perennial Soaps, Racine Brewing Co. and Twin Dragon Gaming and will display their work at the pop-up event. The photos will also be included in a mini magazine, published at UW-Parkside and distributed throughout downtown, which tells the story behind each of these small businesses through photography and print.

“This project allowed my students to extend their learning outside of the classroom while building their professional portfolio of work,” said Bartel.