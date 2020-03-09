UWP Foreign Film Series has Swiss film

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside 38th Foreign Film Series continues Thursday through Sunday, March 19-22, with the 2017 Swiss film, “The Divine Order.”
In Switzerland, the constitutional amendment establishing the right for women to vote at the federal level did not pass until 1971. Nora, like most women in small conservative Swiss towns, has been cowed into keeping her opinions to herself. A small act of defiance against the town’s leading female anti-suffrage finger-wagger wins her an ally in a feisty widow, and soon others join them. Their growing movement culminates in a strike that brings the town to a halt. The film effectively illustrates how peer pressure can influence the political process.
Screenings are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road (use parking lot A). Tickets are by season subscription only. Tickets cost $28 or $26 for students and seniors and includes three guest passes. There is no charge for students with ID at 5 p.m. Sundays. Go to uwparksidetickets.com or call 262-595-2307.
Remaining films in the series are:
- April 2-5 — “Secret Ingredient” (Republic of North Macedonia, 2017)
- April 16-19 — “The Party” (United Kingdom, 2017)