UWP Foreign Film Series has Spanish film

This gentle film reflects on the time writer-director Carla Simón went to live with her uncle’s family after the death of her mother. The film’s sentiments, if not cultural specifics, are relatively timeless, and unfold as if in a series of mind’s-eye snapshots, as Simón’s character (Frida) moves us through her pivotal summer. Whether beholding chickens and livestock, learning to distinguish her leafy greens, listening in on adult conversation or viewing a vibrant costume festival in the village square, Frida maintains both a cool reserve and a wide-eyed interest as she searches for her place amid all she sees and hears.