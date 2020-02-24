UWP Foreign Film Series has Spanish film

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside 38th Foreign Film Series continues Thursday through Sunday, March 5-8, with the 2017 Spanish film, “Summer 1993.”
This gentle film reflects on the time writer-director Carla Simón went to live with her uncle’s family after the death of her mother. The film’s sentiments, if not cultural specifics, are relatively timeless, and unfold as if in a series of mind’s-eye snapshots, as Simón’s character (Frida) moves us through her pivotal summer. Whether beholding chickens and livestock, learning to distinguish her leafy greens, listening in on adult conversation or viewing a vibrant costume festival in the village square, Frida maintains both a cool reserve and a wide-eyed interest as she searches for her place amid all she sees and hears.
You have free articles remaining.
Screenings are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road (use parking lot A). Tickets are by season subscription only. Tickets cost $28 or $26 for students and seniors and includes three guest passes. There is no charge for students with ID at 5 p.m. Sundays. Go to uwparksidetickets.com or call 262-595-2307.
Remaining films in the series are:
- March 19-22 — “The Divine Order” (Switzerland, 2017)
- April 2-5 — “Secret Ingredient” (Republic of North Macedonia, 2017)
- April 16-19 — “The Party” (United Kingdom, 2017)