UWP Foreign Film Series has Japanese film

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside 38th Foreign Film Series continues Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 20-23, with the 2016 Japanese film, "Her Love Boils Bathwater."
"Her Love Boils Bathwater" takes a cheerful approach to a serious narrative. Futaba is a single mother struggling to make ends meet after her husband suddenly left her and the family’s bathhouse business went under. While coming to terms with her situation, she is dealt another blow when she is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Instead of succumbing to despair, though, Futaba decides to tie up the loose ends in her life in the few months she has left, to both comedic and dramatic effect. In doing so, the film explores what it really means to be a mother, a daughter, a student, a member of single-parent family, an entrepreneur, a friend, a rival, even a handicapped person.
You have free articles remaining.
Screenings are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road (use parking lot A). Tickets are by season subscription only. Tickets cost $28 or $26 for students and seniors and includes three guest passes. There is no charge for students with ID at 5 p.m. Sundays. Go to uwparksidetickets.com or call 262-595-2307.
Remaining films in the series are:
- March 5-8 — “Summer 1993” (Spain, 2017)
- March 19-22 — “The Divine Order” (Switzerland, 2017)
- April 2-5 — “Secret Ingredient” (Republic of North Macedonia, 2017)
- April 16-19 — “The Party” (United Kingdom, 2017)