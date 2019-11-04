SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside 38th Foreign Film Series continues Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 14-17, with the 2017 Japanese film, “Oh Lucy!”
In this offbeat comedy, Setsuko, a lonely, angry, sullen woman, lives a life of quiet desperation, suffering her inane co-workers and trudging home to a studio apartment that barely offers enough space to sleep and hang her clothes. She lives vicariously through her niece, Mika, who suddenly runs off to America with her English teacher, John.
Setsuko, who has a midlife crush on the teacher, impulsively decides to follow them with her estranged sister, Ayako, in tow. Throughout the film the emphasis is on feminine sensibilities and quirky surprises. Some of those are cute, like Setsuko’s barely-concealed lust-crush on John and others are dark, hitting viewers with a little ugly reality in the midst of Setsuko’s seemingly hopeless romantic fantasy.
Screenings are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road (use parking lot A). Tickets are by season subscription only. Tickets cost $28 or $26 for students and seniors. There is no charge for students with ID at 5 p.m. Sundays. Go to uwparksidetickets.com or call 262-595-2307.
