UWP Foreign Film Series has 1960 French film

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside 38th Foreign Film Series continues today through Sunday, Dec. 12-15, with the 1960 French film, “Breathless.”
You have free articles remaining.
Jean-Luc Godard burst onto the film scene in 1960 with this jazzy, free-form, and sexy homage to the American film genres. The classic French New Wave film, written by François Truffaut, tells the story of a small-time thief turned big-time criminal. Wanted by the authorities, he reunites with a hip American journalism student and attempts to persuade her to run away with him to Italy.
Screenings are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road (use parking lot A). Tickets are by season subscription only. Tickets cost $28 or $26 for students and seniors and includes three guest passes. There is no charge for students with ID at 5 p.m. Sundays. Go to uwparksidetickets.com or call 262-595-2307.