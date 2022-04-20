UW-Parkside's 'Rita' celebrates 10th anniversary

SOMERS — The Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for the Arts and Humanities at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting “A Sunday at the Rita.”

The open house, celebrating the 10th anniversary of “the Rita,” is 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

The public is welcome, and admission is free.

Highlights include a performance by the Parkside Range a cappella group at 3 p.m. in Bedford Concert Hall and a reception for the art show “Together Again: Racine/Kenosha” at 4:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Gallery.

“It’s hard to believe that it has been 10 years since the inauguration of the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for the Arts and Humanities,” said Lesley Walker, dean of the college of arts and humanities at UW-Parkside.

“The Rita,” as it’s informally known, hosts concerts in the “acoustically impeccable” Bedford Concert Hall, along with shows in the two theaters and shows in the galleries, Walker said.

“The Rita” officially opened in January of 2012 after several years of construction and 20 years of planning the $30 million project, according to Walker.

The expansion of the Rita has allowed “for robust engagement with the community in southeastern Wisconsin,” Walker said. “The Racine Symphony regularly performs in Bedford Hall, local community members play and sing in UW-Parkside bands, orchestra and choirs, and world-class jazz musicians perform every March during Jazz Week.”

The Rita is also home to the UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series.

Sunday’s open house will include:

Open Labs and studios and refreshments in the Fine Arts Gallery

English student videos in the Black Box Theatre

Communication student videos in the Foundation Gallery

Demonstrations in the Digital Fabrication Studio, D113

Demonstrations in the Painting Studio, D106

Theater demonstration of “She Kills Monsters,” 2 p.m. in the Mains Stage Theater

Parkside Range, 3 p.m. in Bedford Hall (tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students)

Fine Arts Gallery reception, at 4:30 p.m.; with awards

announced at 5:30 p.m.

“Another Round” screening in the Foreign Film Series, 5 p.m. in the Student Center Cinema ($5 cash at the door)

For more information, visit uwp.edu/therita/

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.