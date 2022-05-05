UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble, Community Band performing

SOMERS — The spring semester concert season continues at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with the UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band, performing a joint concert starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, in Bedford Concert Hall.
Both groups are conducted by Professor Laura Rexroth.
The Wind Ensemble will perform “Renaissance Suite” by Tielman Susato. These three dances come from a collection published in 1551, Rexroth said. The final movement “imitates trumpet and drum calls from two sides of a battle,” she said.
The Wind Ensemble is also performing “Rhosymedre” by Ralph Vaughan Williams — one of three organ preludes on Welsh hymn tunes composed by Vaughan Williams in 1920. The title means “lovely,” Rexroth said, and this prelude “became the most popular one.”
“Opa!” by Julie Giroux concludes the Wind Ensemble’s portion of the concert.
The Community Band opens its program with “Jack Tar March” by John Philip Sousa.
Other pieces on the group’s program are: “To Gold in Broadest Blue” by Jocelyn Hagen, “Be Thou My Vision” by David Gillingham and “American Salute” by Morton Gould. Rexroth calls this classic band piece “a musical tour de force, based on ‘When Johnny Comes Marching Home.’ This outstanding work is full of color and allows every section of the band to present — including a bassoon trio.”