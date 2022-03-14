UW-Parkside to stage 'She Kills Monsters'

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Theater Department will present “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen April 29-May 1 and May 6-8 in the Main Stage Theater, 900 Wood Road.

Brian Gill directs this show, which tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio after the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge.