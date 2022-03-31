UW-Parkside to host youth film festival by Racine youth

SOMERS — The College of Arts and Humanities at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside will host “The Wild Midwest and Other Short Films” by student filmmakers at 6 p.m. Friday, April 1, in the college’s Main Stage Theater, 900 Wood Road.

The premiere film festival will feature student videos created in partnership with the Racine Unified School District’s Extended Learning Program and the Racine Video Production Workshop.

The festival will screen five short films and a montage of public service announcements about financial literacy for teens at the request of Educators Credit Union, a workshop sponsor. Featured films include:

“Hero Academy”

“Life the Game”

“Mason is Cool Now”

“Wake up”

“The Wild Midwest”

“Financial Literacy is Comed

y”

The film festival will showcase work produced by students from the Racine Video Production Workshop. Jason Love instructs and coordinates the workshop, an after-school program at Case High School for high school students in Racine County.

The film festival will feature the students’ work, a full lineup of short films and behind-the-scenes footage. Film festival attendees will also hear from student panelists.

“The goal is to teach students video production,” said Love, the workshop’s supervisor. “Beyond that, they will learn leadership, project management and even marketing.”

Love wanted a means to screen films produced by his students and reached out to Lesley Walker, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities, about the opportunity to screen students’ films on UW-Parkside’s campus.

Walker embraced the idea.

“Since the pandemic, our college has significantly increased its video production capacity and welcomes the chance to highlight video projects created by our local high school students,” she said.

About 50 students from RUSD are involved in some aspect of video production throughout the school year. They learn to write scripts, film, design sets and costumes, and master using Adobe Creative Suite for editing, sound and color correction.

There is no admission fee. For more information and to reserve a seat, visit uwp.edu/therita.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0