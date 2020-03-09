UW-Parkside to host Jazz Week March 16-21

SOMERS — The UW-Parkside College of Arts and Humanities will present Jazz Week 2020 Monday through Saturday, March 16-21.
UW-Parkside will hosting world-class musicians on the cutting-edge of what’s happening in Jazz today. There are seven concerts slated for the week, many with no admission fee. The concerts are open to the public and will be held in Bedford Concert Hall of the Picken Center, 900 Wood Road.
This year’s performers include Jaimie Branch & Fly or Die, Ben LaMar Gay, Marquis Hill, The Bad Plus, the UW-Parkside Jazz Faculty and UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble with high school jazz ensemblesm and Bruce Forman.
Jaimie Branch & Fly or Die kicks things off at 7 p.m. Monday, March 16. In a generation crowded with trumpet talent, Jaimie Branch has emerged in recent years as a unique voice capable of transforming every ensemble of which she is a part. There is no admission fee. A post-concert question and answer session follows the concert.
Chicago native Ben LaMar Gay will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. LaMar Gay is a composer and cornetist who moves sound, color and space through folkloric filters to produce electro-acoustic collages. By being active in Chicago’s experimental music scene and having spent a three-year residency in Brazil, Ben has collaborated with several influential figures in the world of music. There is no admission fee. A post-concert question and answer session follows the concert.
Marquis Hill will take to the stage at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. From his beginnings as one of Chicago’s young trumpeters to his current status as an internationally renowned musician, composer and bandleader, Hill has worked tirelessly to break down the barriers that divide musical genres. There is no admission fee. A post-concert question and answer session follows the concert.
The Bad Plus will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19. The Bad Plus consists of founding members Reid Anderson (bass) and Dave King (drums) and newer member Orrin Evans (piano) — a group of passionate collaborators with no single “leader.” Tickets cost $10 or $5 for students and seniors.
The Parkside Jazz faculty will perform at noon Friday, March 20. This free, one-hour concert will feature Russ Johnson on trumpet, Chris Madsen on saxophone, Jim Sodke on piano, Tim Ipsen on bass and Paul Westfahl on drums. Then, at 7 p.m. the Parkside Jazz Ensemble will perform alongside jazz ensembles from Case, Horlick, Park and Oak Creek high schools. Tickets cost $10 or $5 for students and seniors.
Critically-acclaimed producer, arranger and educator Bruce Forman will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Deep immersion in American culture inspires Forman to contribute to the traditions that he drew from. Formanism (his trio project); original works like The Red Guitar; his popular podcast with Scott Henderson, GuitarWank; Cow Bop and the “road challenges” down historic byways like Route 66; JazzMasters Workshop; and his newest project Junkyard Duo, these are only the latest answers to the endless question that underlies Forman’s creativity. There is no charge for the S.E. Wisconsin Hearing Center Inc. sponsored show, however, donations are accepted for music scholarships.
Parking for Jazz Week performances is available in lot B and C in any unmetered, undesignated space. For tickets or more information, call 262-595-2564 or go to uwp.edu/jazz.