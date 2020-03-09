UW-Parkside to host Jazz Week March 16-21

Marquis Hill will take to the stage at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. From his beginnings as one of Chicago’s young trumpeters to his current status as an internationally renowned musician, composer and bandleader, Hill has worked tirelessly to break down the barriers that divide musical genres. There is no admission fee. A post-concert question and answer session follows the concert.

The Bad Plus will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19. The Bad Plus consists of founding members Reid Anderson (bass) and Dave King (drums) and newer member Orrin Evans (piano) — a group of passionate collaborators with no single “leader.” Tickets cost $10 or $5 for students and seniors.

The Parkside Jazz faculty will perform at noon Friday, March 20. This free, one-hour concert will feature Russ Johnson on trumpet, Chris Madsen on saxophone, Jim Sodke on piano, Tim Ipsen on bass and Paul Westfahl on drums. Then, at 7 p.m. the Parkside Jazz Ensemble will perform alongside jazz ensembles from Case, Horlick, Park and Oak Creek high schools. Tickets cost $10 or $5 for students and seniors.