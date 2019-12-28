UW-Parkside to host High School Honor Band concert

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside bands will host the fifth annual High School Honor Band concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, in Bedford Concert Hall, 900 Wood Road. There is no admission fee.

Musicians are selected from a pool of students nominated by their band directors. This year, the ensemble is made up of members from 15 high schools in the southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois area.

“These students are great ambassadors for their schools," conductor Laura Rexroth said. "We work with speed and intensity all day. The musicians see the music for the first time in the morning, and produce a performance in the evening."

