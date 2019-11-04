SOMERS — Gallery Night will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in the Picken Center at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
Gallery Night features receptions for three exhibitions: “Landscapes” by local artist and UW-Parkside assistant professor of printmaking and digital Imaging Kristen Bartel, “Kuroshio” by Milwaukee-based photographer Kevin Miyazaki and “Dream Believer” by Los Angeles-based painter Esther P. Watson.
Hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available at the receptions.
In "Landscapes" through Nov. 15 in the Foundation Gallery, Bartel's process plays on the relationship between autographic and reprographic modes of production which she uses to explore notions of landscape in American culture. She combines traditional printmaking techniques with drawing, photography and digital media. Enveloped by an environmental framework, Bartel's practice remains firmly rooted in ideas of multiplicity, duplication and mass production.
“Kuroshio” and “Dream Believer” will be on display through Jan. 24 in the Fine Arts Gallery. The two artists are linked by their investigations into personal history; laced with a sense of nostalgia, melancholy and Americana.
In “Dream Believer,” Watson's pieces are often overtly narrative, clear but mysterious scenes of houses or figures ornamented with snippets of prose telling just enough to get the viewer's own imagination engaged, wanting to know more. Some are about family, some about places, all have a rich interior life. Her works without words are just as suggestive of story, also exerting a deep emotional pull.
“Kuroshio” gets its name from the ocean current that originates in Japan and rotates clockwise to join a larger, circular Pacific Ocean current. That same path brought Miyazaki’s ancestors from Ehime, Kumomoto and Yamaguchi, Japan, to Seattle, San Francisco and Honolulu. Miyazaki’s exhibition tells a story of immigration and migration. It begins by documenting the reuse of buildings from the Tule Lake and Heart Mountain Japanese internment camps, where members of Miyazaki’s father’s family were incarcerated during World War ll.
Miyazaki’s interests lie in examining the changing value of architectural forms constructed as a result of wartime hysteria and racist attitudes. The work continues by documenting additional elements and moments from Miyazaki’s personal history that communicates something larger about our shared humanity.
Regular gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. There is no admission fee. For more information, go to uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.
