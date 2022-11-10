UW-Parkside offers full slate of performances

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s free Noon Concert Series continues with performances Fridays at noon in Bedford Concert Hall.

Coming up are:

Nov. 11 — Student Recitals, noon. Free.

Nov. 18 — Belle Ensemble & Jackie Labbe, noon. Free.

Admission to all Noon Concerts is free. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. No tickets are required, but masks are. For more information, go to uwp.edu.

Other upcoming concerts at UW-Parkside include:

Nov. 12 — University Chorale and Master Singers with Orchestra, 7 p.m. The concert is “Beethoven Choral Fantasy OPUS 80,” with pianist Alfred Jamal Kinchen and Conductor James Kinchen.

Nov. 19 — Symphony & Community Orchestras, 3 p.m.

Dec. 3-4 — Choirs, Burleigh’s “Nguzo Saba Suite.” 7 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun.

Dec. 6 — Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m.

Dec. 8 — Wind Ensemble & Community Band, 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 — Parkside Range, 7 p.m.

Note: Bedford Hall is located in the school’s Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts & Humanities on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. To purchase tickets, go to uwp.edu or call the box office at 262-595-2564.