SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s spring semester concert season continues with several upcoming performances in March:

Friday, March 3 — The 24th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration honors the life and legacy of the civil rights leader. The public is welcome to “attend this noon concert to hear from the University Chorale, the Jazz Ensemble and a spoken word performance.” The program starts at noon in Bedford Hall. The celebration continues with a reception starting at 1 p.m. Note: Tickets are not required for this free event. Seating is first-come, first-serve. Free parking is available in Lots B & C. For a free livestream, go to uwp.edu.

Saturday, March 4 — UW-Parkside Symphony and Community Orchestras, 3 p.m. The combined orchestra is conducted by Alvaro Garcia. For a free livestream, go to uwp.edu.

Thursday, March 9 — Wind Ensemble and Community Band, 7 p.m. The combined band is conducted by Laura Rexroth. For a free livestream, go to uwp.edu.

Friday, March 10 — UW-Parkside choirs, conducted by James Kinchen. Note: Tickets are not required for this free event. Seating is first-come, first-serve. Free parking is available in Lots B & C. For a free livestream, go to uwp.edu.

March 13-17: Jazz Week — All Jazz Week concerts are performed at Bedford Concert Hall. Tickets are not required for free concerts and seats are first come, first served. Check out the Jazz Week page on UW-Parkside’s website for more information.

Free Jazz Week performances feature: Jon Irabagon (7 p.m. Monday, March 13), Marques Carroll (7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14) and Mai Sugimoto (7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15) and the UW-Parkside jazz Faculty (noon Friday, March 17). Matt Wilson performs at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16. Tickets are $10. The ending concert, featuring the UW-Parkside Jazz Ensembles and Racine Unified School District High School Jazz Ensembles, is 7 p.m. Friday, March 17. Tickets are $10.

The Jazz Week headliner, Matt Wilson, is a New York-based drummer who “combines buoyant zeal, idiosyncratic style, infectious humor, joyous swing and an indomitable spirit of surprise,” according to Jazz Week organizers. “Together, with his universally recognized personal warmth, these qualities have made Wilson one of the most in-demand players and educators on the modern jazz scene, both beloved and respected by his peers, elders and students. Not bad for a mischievous Midwestern boy from Knoxville, Illinois.”

Friday, March 31 — Dixie Doodlers. Note: Tickets are not required for this free event. Seating is first-come, first-serve. Free parking is available in Lots B & C. For a free livestream, go to uwp.edu.

Note: Concerts all take place in Bedford Hall, located in the school’s Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts & Humanities on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road. Tickets for concerts that are not free admission are $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. To purchase tickets, go to uwp.edu or call the box office at 262-595-2564.