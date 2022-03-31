UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series continues

SOMERS — The UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series — a staple in this area for 40 years — is hosting in-person screenings again after being “virtual” only for almost two years.

Films are shown 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday in the Student Center Cinema, on the east side of the campus at 900 Wood Road.

The cost is $5 cash at the door.

There are two films remaining in this season:

“PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE” (France, 2019, 122 minutes.) April 7-10. In 18th-century France, young painter Marianne is commissioned to do the wedding portrait of Héloïse. Day by day, the two women become closer as they share Héloïse’s last moments of freedom before her wedding. 2019 Cannes Film Festival, winner: Best Screenplay, Queer Palm; 2019 Chicago International Film Festival, winner: Best Feature.

“ANOTHER ROUND” (Denmark, 2020, 117 minutes.) April 20-24. Mads Mikkelsen stars as Martin, a high-school history teacher who leads a dull, staid life. He decides to put into practice the theoretical work of a Norwegian psychologist who believes that all humans have deficient blood alcohol content and should try to maintain a level of 0.5%. Martin finds he is actually a more engaging teacher when under the influence. 2021 Academy Awards, winner: Best International Feature; 2020 European Film Awards, winner: Best Film, Director, Actor, Screenwriter.

