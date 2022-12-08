UW-Parkside Community Band playing Dec. 8

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band are performing a tribute to Australian composer Percy Grainger.

The concert starts at 7 tonight, Dec. 8, in Bedford Concert Hall.

The combined band — made up of UW-Parkside music students and adult musicians from this area — is conducted by Professor Laura Rexroth.

The audience will enter “the colorful sound world of Percy Grainger,” Rexroth said of the program.

In the course of his long and innovative career, Grainger played a prominent role in the revival of interest in British folk music in the early years of the 20th century.

The band’s program features “music inspired by the folk songs Grainger collected and transformed into masterworks for wind band,” Rexroth said, “including the sparkling ‘Shepherd’s Hey,’ the warm and lovely ‘Near Woodstock Town’ and his incredible multi-movement masterpiece ‘Lincolnshire Posy.’”

“Lincolnshire Posy” was commissioned in 1937 by the American Bandmasters Association. Considered to be Grainger’s masterpiece, the piece has six movements, each adapted from folk songs that Grainger had collected on his 1905–1906 trip to Lincolnshire, England.

“2022 marks the 85th anniversary of ‘Lincolnshire Posy,’ and we know you will enjoy this fantastic ‘bunch of musical wildflowers’ that Grainger dedicated to ‘the old folksingers who sang so sweetly to me.,’” Rexroth said. “The last movement of this work will feature sounds not often heard at a wind band performance and is guaranteed to lift your spirits.”

Trombone choir

The Bone Appetit trombone choir will lead off Thursday’s program.

Among the group’s pieces is an arrangement of Grainger’s “Children’s March” by John Schoettler. The retired band director is a member of the Community Band and the Kenosha Pops Concert Pops and is also the trombone group’s arranger and conductor.

The trombone group is also performing:

“Londonderry Air,” a traditional piece arranged by James Christensen and Mark McDunn

“Greensleeves,” a traditional piece arranged by Marcos Luiz M. Feitosa

Grainger’s “Ye Banks and Braes O’ Bonnie Doon,” arranged by John Bierley

The march from “Second Suite in F for Military Band” by Gustav Holst, arranged by David Werden

“The Community Band is doing an all-Grainger concert,” Schoettler said, “so we put together a 15-minute set of pieces in the folk music tradition of Grainger and Holst.”

The trombone choir will have 10 players for this concert and has “an active roster of about 16 trombonists,” Schoettler said.

After the Dec. 8 performance, Bone Appetit is performing 9:25 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at First Christian Church of Kenosha (pre-service holiday music) and at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, for the church’s senior group. The church is located at 13022 Wilmot Road.

“We practice at the First Christian Church just about every Sunday afternoon,” Schoettler said, “and these are performances are for us to show them our gratitude for using their facility.”

For more information about our group, go to the group’s Facebook page at Bone Appetit Trombone Ensemble.

A cappella concert

The UW-Parkside Parkside Range, the university’s a cappella group, is performing 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

The Range performs a mix of new, in-house arrangements and hit songs originally performed by the Eagles, Rihanna, and even Nintendo.

Ami Bouterse, a member of UW-Parkside’s music department faculty since 2004, was known for her work with the school’s Opera Workshop before launching Parkside Range in 2016.

The group was started, she said, “to be the flagship ensemble of the music department’s Contemporary Commercial Music-Voice program.”

Singing in an a cappella group, she said, poses unique challenges.

For one thing, the music itself is challenging. Also, “there’s no safety in numbers. It’s usually just one singer on a part, so you really have to perform. There’s no place to hide.”

Both concerts start at 7 p.m. in UW-Parkside’s Bedford Concert Hall, on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road. Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for senior citizens, students and UW-Parkside staff. For tickets, go to uwp.edu/therita or call 262-595-2564. A free livestream option is also available on the UW-Parkside website.