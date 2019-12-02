Uptown Tree Festival set Dec. 7

RACINE — The second annual Uptown Tree Festival will be celebrated from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

Holiday trees decorated by local nonprofit organizations will be on display in the windows of the businesses. The public is invited to vote for their favorite tree. The organization whose tree has the most votes will win $500.

Children will be able to visit with Santa at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave., where there will be carolers entertaining, hot chocolate, a s’mores bar and hot beverages for adults.

