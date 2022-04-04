 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'UAW Local 72' exhibit at Kenosha History Center

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Kenosha History Center building

The Kenosha History Center is located at 220 51st Place, next to the Kenosha harbor. A new exhibit highlights the UAW Local 72 union, which enjoyed a long history in the city.

 Kenosha News File Photo

KENOSHA — In 1963, Kenosha had the 18th highest average income in the United States. This widespread prosperity was the direct result of the emergence of strong unions in Kenosha, beginning with UAW Local 72 in the 1930s.

An exhibit titled "UAW Local 72" looks at the background of union activity, and the emergence and history of Kenosha's leading labor union. It will be on display through Oct. 31 at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place.

Integrated into "UAW Local 72" is an oral history interview with John Drew, former UAW Local 72 president. It was part of the Kenosha History Center and Kenosha Community Media's ongoing oral history project called "Kenosha Voices."

Kenoshans are invited to sit down and tell their stories and their history.

To participate, send an email to KCHS@kenoshahistorycenter.org. "Kenosha Voices" is viewable on the Kenosha History Center's YouTube channel.

Admission is free; donations are accepted. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to kenoshahistorycenter.org.

