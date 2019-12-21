Tubing hill opens at Wilmot Mountain ski resort

WILMOT — Wilmot Mountain in southwest Kenosha County has opened its snow tubing hill for the season.
Wilmot’s snow tubing experience features 22 lanes, each 1,000 feet long, along with two surface conveyer lifts that take tubers back to the top of the hill.
The activity requires no equipment, as Wilmot provides tubes for all riders.
The tubing hill is located a half-mile south of the ski mountain, 11931 Fox River Road (Highway P), and features its own lodge, offering a warm place to enjoy a snack or drink, socialize and watch the action from above.
Tubing pricing starts at $27 for unlimited tubing Monday through Thursday, and reaches $36 during peak weekend hours.
This year, Wilmot is offering a special Tubing 4-Pack for $69, available Monday through Thursday, excluding holidays.
In addition, those who want to tube and ski or snowboard can take advantage of Wilmot Mountain’s Ski to Tube/Tube to Ski program, which offers a $10 ticket discount when guests take advantage of both winter sports.
The package is valid for 14 days after original purchase.
Charity tubing
Wilmot also offers a Charity Tubing Program, inviting nonprofit groups to enjoy an evening of tubing at a special rate. Wilmot will then donate a portion of proceeds back to the charity.
Charities with more than 20 participants receive an unlimited evening tubing rate of $22 per person with $5 from each tuber donated back to the designated charity.
The Charity Tubing Program is offered Monday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and requires advanced booking (seven-day minimum for groups 20-125 people and 14-day minimum for groups larger 125 people.)
Snow tubing is available Monday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., Friday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and holidays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Individuals must be 42 inches or taller to tube at Wilmot.