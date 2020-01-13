Trivia Night fundraiser to benefit Racine Literacy Council
RACINE — A Trivia Night Fundraiser to benefit the Racine Literacy Council will be held at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Dewey's Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St.

Aside from brainteasers and friendly competition, each ticket includes pizza and appetizers. There will also be prizes and a raffle.

Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door, or $150 for a table of 8. Go to https://racineliteracy.com/trivia-night or call 262-632-9495.

The Racine Literacy Council works to increase the reading, writing and comprehension skills of Racine County adults.

