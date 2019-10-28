KENOSHA — A trivia fundraiser to benefit the Choral Arts Society will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Cortese's Banquet Hall, 1300 Sheridan Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Appetizers, unlimited pizza and raffles begin at 6 p.m., and trivia begins at 7 p.m. A cash bar will be available.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
America’s Pub Quiz is the trivia host. Team size is limited to eight players. People can also be assigned to a team at the event. There will be bucket and 50/50 raffles and a cork pull.
Tickets cost $25. To download a registration form, go to choralartsonline.org. For more information, call 262-634-3250. The Choral Arts Society is a volunteer, auditioned community chorus of more than 65 singers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.