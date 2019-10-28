{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — A trivia fundraiser to benefit the Choral Arts Society will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Cortese's Banquet Hall, 1300 Sheridan Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Appetizers, unlimited pizza and raffles begin at 6 p.m., and trivia begins at 7 p.m. A cash bar will be available.

America’s Pub Quiz is the trivia host. Team size is limited to eight players. People can also be assigned to a team at the event. There will be bucket and 50/50 raffles and a cork pull.

Tickets cost $25. To download a registration form, go to choralartsonline.org. For more information, call 262-634-3250. The Choral Arts Society is a volunteer, auditioned community chorus of more than 65 singers.

