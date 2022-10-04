 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trick-or-treat times announced for area municipalities

Halloween trick-or-treat times for Racine County and nearby communities are:

  • Racine — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Elmwood Park — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Mount Pleasant — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Caledonia — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Sturtevant — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Town of Burlington — Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • City of Burlington — Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Norway — Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • Wind Lake — Oct. Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • Dover — Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Union Grove — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Raymond — Oct. 30, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
  • Town of Waterford — Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Village of Waterford — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Rochester — Oct. 30, 1-4 p.m.
  • Yorkville — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Wind Point — Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.
  • Kenosha — Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • Lyons — Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.
  • Somers — Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • Wheatland — Oct. 30, 2-5 p.m.

Last minute changes may occur due to weather. Check with your local municipality.

