Tri-Country Model Railroad Club hosts open house on Oct. 15

UNION GROVE — The Tri-County Model Railroad Club in Union Grove is hosting a Saturday Open House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 15.

The club, which formed in 1967, meets in Union Grove at 1010 Vine St.

Everyone is welcome to come and see what club member Bob Zink calls “lots of trains running. We have a big, 39-by-39 foot layout with over 1,800 feet of track, covering 20 scale miles.”

Initially, the club ran as a conventional DC block system but converted to the NCE DCC operating system.

Club members “model everything from late era steam to present day diesel motive power,” Zink said.

Most Tuesday nights, the club members gather for what they call “work nights,” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. And on the fourth Tuesday of each month, “the trains will be running,” Zink said.

Members of the public are always welcome to come and see the trains and meet club members.

While Oct. 15 is what Zink calls a “normal open house” event for the Model Railroad Club, Saturday will be a busy day in Union Grove, with activities including a fall craft fair and bake sale at Union Grove Elementary School, an indoor fall market at County Line Hall and the Great Pumpkin Fest at the nearby Racine County Fairgrounds. (For more details on these events, see our Calendar of Events on Pages 18-19.)

Upcoming train club events include a Dec. 3 Cookie Crawl.

For more information about the club, call club president Bob Lewis at 262-880-2976.