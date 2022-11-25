 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tri-Country Model Railroad Club hosts open house on Dec. 3

UNION GROVE — The Tri-County Model Railroad Club in Union Grove is hosting a Saturday Open House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Everyone is welcome to come and see what club member Bob Zink calls “lots of trains running. We have a big, 39-by-39 foot layout with over 1,800 feet of track, covering 20 scale miles.”

The club, which formed on Dec. 7, 1970, and was located in Kenosha until December of 2007, now meets in Union Grove at 1010 Vine St.

Initially, the club ran as a conventional DC block system but converted to the NCE DCC operating system.

Club members “model everything from late era steam to present day diesel motive power,” Zink said.

Most Tuesday nights, the club members gather for what they call “work nights,” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. And on the fourth Tuesday of each month, “the trains will be running,” Zink said.

Members of the public are always welcome to come and see the trains and meet club members.

For more information about the club, call club president Bob Lewis at 262-880-2976.

