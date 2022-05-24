 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tour de Bong bike ride is May 28

Snoopy on a bicycle

BRIGHTON — The public is invited to "bring your bike and helmet for a leisurely ride" through Richard Bong State Recreation Area with a guide.

The "Tour de Bong" gets rolling at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28. Meet at the Visitor Center Parking Lot, 26313 Burlington Road.

Note: Roads will be busy, so this ride is recommended for experienced bicyclists. The round trip is about 8 miles.

Attendance is free, but a vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong: $8 per day for vehicles with Wisconsin plates ($3 for snior citizens) and $11 for vehicles with out-of-state plates. Annual state park vehicle admission stickers are also available.

The ride is hosted by the Bong Naturalist Association. For more information, call 262-878-5601 or log on at bongnaturalistassociation.org.

