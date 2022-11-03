Timely "Admissions" play opens Nov. 3 at Tremper High School

KENOSHA — “Admissions” — the drama opening Thursday night at Tremper High School — confronts the heavy issues of privilege, power and the perils of hypocrisy.

But that doesn’t mean it isn’t also entertaining.

Nic Cicerale, the Tremper High School theater teacher who is directing the show, said the play “is focused on one family and how their lives are affected by the college admissions process, particularly in regards to policies concerning race.”

Joshua Harmon’s play won the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play and has been lauded for showing how personal ambition can sometimes collide with progressive values — with convulsive results.

In the play, Sherri Rosen-Mason is head of the admissions department at a New England prep school where her husband is the headmaster. They’ve worked to diversify the student body at the stodgy institution. But when their only son tries to gain admission to an Ivy League university, they find themselves wondering if they should bend the rules to get him into the school of his choice.

“This subject is very timely for our students, especially the four cast members who are seniors,” Cicerale said. “They can certainly connect with the characters in this play.”

In addition to the issue of applying to colleges, Cicerale said the tension in the story “is in the relationship between the parents and their child. There’s a lot of conflict and stress there.”

The cast of five students “is all white, and that’s by design. It’s part of the play,” Cicerale said. “The playwright is looking at how white people are talking about creating diversity, but they never consult anyone who isn’t white. They never ask them to join the discussion.”

To help drive home this point, the set is “a runway,” with the audience seated on each side. In the middle is a table and chairs that works as the setting, at home and at the school.

“A big theme of this show is getting a seat at the table when big issues are being discussed,” Cicerale said. “The table at the center is a reminder of that point.”

The production crew of students is a diverse group, he added, “and we started our work on the show by talking about the overall theme and characters. Mostly, we focused on listening to each other and being respectful. That’s really important.”

Timely subject

Harmon’s play came out at a time when wealthy Americans were accused of buying places for their kids at elite universities, in the 2019 “Varsity Blues” scandal. Eventually, actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty in the scheme, in which more than 30 parents of college applicants allegedly paid William Rick Singer, who used part of the money to fraudulently inflate entrance exam test scores and bribe college officials.

And the subject matter of racial policies in college admissions is even more timely now. On Monday, the Supreme Court began hearing arguments in two cases that challenge the use of race-based considerations to determine who gets admitted to American colleges.

The arguments stem from lawsuits against affirmative action in admissions at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.

“It’s a complex issue,” Cicerale said. “There’s no ‘good guy’ or ‘bad guy’ here. The play gives both points of views and looks at how, sometimes, good intentions can turn out differently.”

The show runs 90 minutes, with no intermission.