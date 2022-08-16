Tickets on sale for Kiwanis Club of West Racine’s Elvis Night

RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine presents Elvis Night on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. for cocktails and an Italian dinner is served at 6 p.m.

An Elvis Presley tribute show will be presented by local entertainer Mike Bishop. The event includes a cash bar and the Kiwanis homemade dessert table. Two 50/50 raffles will be held with all proceeds to be split by Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots and Make-a-Wish Wisconsin.