Tickets on sale for Kiwanis Club of West Racine’s Elvis Night

Mike Bishop

Bishop

RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine presents Elvis Night on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. for cocktails and an Italian dinner is served at 6 p.m.

An Elvis Presley tribute show will be presented by local entertainer Mike Bishop. The event includes a cash bar and the Kiwanis homemade dessert table. Two 50/50 raffles will be held with all proceeds to be split by Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots and Make-a-Wish Wisconsin.

Tickets cost $40. Tables of eight may be reserved. To order, call Robert Cooper at 262-497-1018.

