Three more Summerfest headliners announced: Goo Goo Dolls, Barenaked Ladies, and The Psychedelic Furs

MILWAUKEE — On Thursday, Summerfest announced Thursday three more free stage headliners for the 2020 rendition of the world's largest music festival, each of which will be playing the BMO Harris Pavilion.

Goo Goo Dolls on June 24th

Barenaked Ladies on June 30th

The Psychedelic Furs on July 5th

Reserved tickets will go on sale at on Thursday, March 12, for each show.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For more info, go to Summerfest.com.

The Goo Goo Dolls formed in 1986 in Buffalo, New York. They are known for hits like "Iris," which Billboard named its No. 1 pop hit of 1992-2012, and 1995's "Slide."

Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies formed in 1988. Their biggest hits include "If I Had $1000000" and "One Week."

The Psychedelic Furs, a British New Wave outfit that formed in 1977, entered a hiatus in the early 1990s that lasted until 2000. The band's song "Pretty in Pink" served as the title of a John Hughes film.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.