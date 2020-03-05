Three more Summerfest headliners announced: Goo Goo Dolls, Barenaked Ladies, and The Psychedelic Furs

MILWAUKEE — On Thursday, Summerfest announced Thursday three more free stage headliners for the 2020 rendition of the world's largest music festival, each of which will be playing the BMO Harris Pavilion.
- Goo Goo Dolls on June 24th
- Barenaked Ladies on June 30th
- The Psychedelic Furs on July 5th
Reserved tickets will go on sale at on Thursday, March 12, for each show.
You have free articles remaining.
For more info, go to Summerfest.com.
The Goo Goo Dolls formed in 1986 in Buffalo, New York. They are known for hits like "Iris," which Billboard named its No. 1 pop hit of 1992-2012, and 1995's "Slide."
Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies formed in 1988. Their biggest hits include "If I Had $1000000" and "One Week."
The Psychedelic Furs, a British New Wave outfit that formed in 1977, entered a hiatus in the early 1990s that lasted until 2000. The band's song "Pretty in Pink" served as the title of a John Hughes film.