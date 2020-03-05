You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Three more Summerfest headliners announced: Goo Goo Dolls, Barenaked Ladies, and The Psychedelic Furs
0 comments
top story

Three more Summerfest headliners announced: Goo Goo Dolls, Barenaked Ladies, and The Psychedelic Furs

{{featured_button_text}}
Train and The Goo Goo Dolls in Concert - Mansfield, MA

The Goo Goo Dolls lead vocalist Johnny Rzeznki and bass player Robby Takac perform with the band at the Xfinity Center on August 17, 2019, in Mansfield, Mass.

 Robert E. Klein via Invision and Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — On Thursday, Summerfest announced Thursday three more free stage headliners for the 2020 rendition of the world's largest music festival, each of which will be playing the BMO Harris Pavilion.

  • Goo Goo Dolls on June 24th
  • Barenaked Ladies on June 30th
  • The Psychedelic Furs on July 5th

Reserved tickets will go on sale at on Thursday, March 12, for each show.

For more info, go to Summerfest.com.

The Goo Goo Dolls formed in 1986 in Buffalo, New York. They are known for hits like "Iris," which Billboard named its No. 1 pop hit of 1992-2012, and 1995's "Slide."

Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies formed in 1988. Their biggest hits include "If I Had $1000000" and "One Week."

The Psychedelic Furs, a British New Wave outfit that formed in 1977, entered a hiatus in the early 1990s that lasted until 2000. The band's song "Pretty in Pink" served as the title of a John Hughes film.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?
Entertainment

How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?

When most people hear "St. Patrick's Day" they usually associate the Irish holiday with shamrocks, drinking, and all things green. Not many know about the history behind the 5th century Christian missionary, St. Patrick and his contributions to Ireland. Test your knowledge and perhaps learn something new about this traditional Irish celebration!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News