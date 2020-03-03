Thoughts for Food returns for 28th year March 7

RACINE — Rounding up more than 40 musical groups, 18 venues and scores of volunteers is no easy feat. That is what will happen when the 28th annual Thoughts for Food musical fundraiser is held at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Downtown Racine and the River North area.
The event itself, one of the largest single night concerts in the state, exists to benefit the Racine County Food Bank, an organization dedicated to providing emergency food to county food pantries and related organizations. To date, the event has raised more than $460,000 and 113,000 pounds of food.
Beginnings were kind of humble back in 1993. It cost $3 and was held at George’s Tavern. Steve Klinkhammer, Bill May and Ron Schultz, members of Vets 21; Dave Popoff, owner of George’s, and Mark Paffrath, director of Project Emergency, put their heads together and developed a concept for musicians to showcase their “thoughts for food.”
Participation was voluntary and all door proceeds were to benefit the Racine County Food Bank. Now 28 years later, things have grown as has the need for emergency food. An illness, a layoff, plant closing or work injury can leave a normally self-sufficient family or individual in a situation where paying for things like rent, heat and food become difficult if not impossible. That is where the Racine County Food Bank and the pantries they serve become most valuable. TFF ticket proceeds are used to purchase food that, along with the donated food items, can mean the difference between a family having dinner or going hungry.
All Ages Event
Thoughts for Food kicks off with the All Ages Event at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St. A record-breaking 11 youth acts will perform this year until 10:30 p.m, showcasing some of Racine’s talented singers, songwriters, rappers, drummers and instrumentalists. Admission is $5.
The entertainment lineup: Evergreen Academy Bucket Drummers, 5:30 p.m; Mama’s Boyz, 5:45 p.m.; Alexis Randle-Fisher, 6:05 p.m.; LoneStar, 6:25 p.m.; Nathan Zuleta, 6:45 p.m.; Mary Johns, 6:55 p.m.; Deonna Garrison, 7:15 p.m.; Yxng Madae, 7:30 p.m.; REAL School Rock Band, 8 p.m.; Lul Icey, 8:30 p.m.; Alahna Rae, 8:50 p.m.; Evergreen Academy Vocal Ensemble, 9:15 p.m.; and Venganza, 9:45 p.m.
Thoughts for Food
Thoughts for Food is lucky to have a number of acts that have participated in the event several times and this year is no exception. Groups like Mesnard Location, named after a mining village in Northern Michigan, Full Flavor, Fall Hazard, Weird Science and Nick and the Family have given of their time and musical “thoughts” for several many years now, while several relative newcomers will be getting a taste of the event for the first time. Couple this lineup with so many venues, and attendees should have no problem finding a time and place to satisfy whatever their musical heart desires.
Along with new musical acts, there are some new venues as well. Marci’s on Main and Longshot Vinyl are new this year, and Maxine’s is returning after a one year hiatus. The 5th Street Yacht Club offers not only three groups, but a large, accommodating parking lot.
Shuttle buses will be running between the venues continuously throughout the evening. They are free and will be stopping where it is safe to discharge or board passengers.
Tickets
Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 if purchased at the door. Although it isn’t necessary, it is encouraged that attendees bring along two non-perishable food items for each ticket purchased. Advance tickets are available at a number of venues or they can be purchased online at thoughtsforfood.org. There is a contest for the salesperson/bartender selling the most advance tickets. The tickets includes admission to all of the venues.