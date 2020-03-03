Thoughts for Food returns for 28th year March 7

RACINE — Rounding up more than 40 musical groups, 18 venues and scores of volunteers is no easy feat. That is what will happen when the 28th annual Thoughts for Food musical fundraiser is held at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Downtown Racine and the River North area.

The event itself, one of the largest single night concerts in the state, exists to benefit the Racine County Food Bank, an organization dedicated to providing emergency food to county food pantries and related organizations. To date, the event has raised more than $460,000 and 113,000 pounds of food.

Beginnings were kind of humble back in 1993. It cost $3 and was held at George’s Tavern. Steve Klinkhammer, Bill May and Ron Schultz, members of Vets 21; Dave Popoff, owner of George’s, and Mark Paffrath, director of Project Emergency, put their heads together and developed a concept for musicians to showcase their “thoughts for food.”