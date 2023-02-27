RACINE — Thoughts for Food is back live on Saturday, March 4.

As the world continues to recover from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 virus, organizers have opted to produce a smaller event this year with two venues — George's, 1201 N. Main St., and the Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St. (entrances located across the street from each other).

The event will kick off with an all-ages show from noon to 4 p.m. at the Eagles Club. Admission is $5 and two nonperishable food items. The lineup includes Lucy Worrell and Elise Torres; Kill-O-Watt; Audrey Keszler; Dream? and Venganza. Performers include singers, drummers, a rapper, a metal band, and youth from local junior high and high schools.

The main event is from 5 p.m. to midnight and admission is $15 and two nonperishable food items. Tickets will be sold at the door.

The George's lineup begins at 5 p.m. with Three Floors Up, Full Flavor, 3MF and the Stephen Hull Experience.

The Eagles Club stage will begin at 6 p.m. with Mean Jake, Stone Theory and Fall Hazard.