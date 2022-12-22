There' still time for holiday fun!

We may be dashing through the snow if that predicted blizzard hits this area, so travel safely if you’re trying to squeeze in some last-minute fun as we race toward Christmas Day this weekend:

“Scrooged”: If you’re seeking traditional holiday fare, you can’t go wrong at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater, 114 E. Wells St. The historic venue positively glows with holiday spirit each year during the Milwaukee Rep’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” All your favorites are here, from mean old Scrooge to adorable Tiny Tim. The show runs through Dec. 24. Find more details and get tickets at milwaukeerep.com.

Dinner and a show — and Irving Berlin tunes: The Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson is performing “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” served up as dinner theater through Dec. 23. The festive show features all the beloved songs from this classic, plus you get dinner (or lunch during a matinee)! Bonus: Still looking for gifts? The theater complex contains four gift shops. For a show schedule and other information, go to firesidetheatre.com of call 800-477-9505.

Holiday in harmony: The five-person a cappella group Harmonix is performing holiday shows Wednesday-Sunday through Dec. 30 at the Wyndham Garden-Kenosha Harborside Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave. Their program features “popular holiday classics as well as modern favorites.” For more details and tickets, call 262-564-8800 or log on at happeningsmag.com.

A drive-thru light show: The Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights is open through Jan. 1 at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Highway 38 in Caledonia. If you’re going before Chistmas, however, HURRY! The light show is open Dec. 22-23 but closed Dec. 24-25. Visitors drive through the 1.6-mile light display, featuring more than 2 million twinkling lights. The displays include two, 200-foot-long drive-through light tunnels. There’s also a Winter Walk of Lights walking path for those who can brave the cold. And, you can warm up inside by visiting Santa’s Workshop for a hot beverage and holiday treats. Note: Santa will be in his workshop 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, for last-minute visits with children. Tickets must be purchased in advance on the website. The cost is $30 for carloads with up to eight people. Go to wichristmascarnival.com.

Going wild: The Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road, is hosting “Wild Nights,” through Dec. 31. Visitors can walk the one-mile route, filled with lights and giant lighted animals. The zoo “transforms into an illuminated destination with millions of glittering lights throughout the forests and pathways.” New this year are “sparkling sculptures of a gorilla, gazelle, rhino, zebras and a dazzling peacock photo op,” according to zoo officials. Note: “Wild Nights” is open 5:30 to 9 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31 but is NOT open Dec. 24-25. Tickets are $18 for adults in advance, $16 for children ages 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger. Tickets are $2 more at the gate. Parking is free. Go to https://mkezoo.com/WildLights.

The reel world: Need a break from all the holiday hustle and bustle? Head to a local movie theater and munch some popcorn while watching a film on a big screen. And don’t feel guilty: Lots of people go to the movies on Christmas Day — if only to avoid having to clean up the scattered tinsel and wrapping paper. New movies playing in theaters include the epic tale “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the animated sequel “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical drama “The Fabelmans,” a Whitney Houston bio-pic and the Hollywood drama “Babylon,” starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie and set in the 1920s.