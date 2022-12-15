Theatre Guild's 'Little Mermaid' is sold out

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild is proud to announce that Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” which runs through Dec. 18, is officially sold out.

The volunteer cast and crew have been in rehearsals for three months to prepare the eight public performances and eight outreach shows scheduled for schools. The performances, officials said, “have brought together generations, from first-time theater goers to longtime supporters.”

“There is something special about a show that can connect with so many people,” Douglas Instenes, director of “Mermaid” and managing/artistic director of RTG, said. “Seeing the hard work our volunteers have put into every aspect of the production be received so well is a joy.”

RTG is halfway through their 85th season of plays and musicals on the mainstage and also offers children’s theater, jazz and cabaret concerts, comedy shows, and classes for a year full of theatrical arts programming.

“To be able to share a production like this is really what community theater is all about,” Instenes added. “Volunteers come together and create something special with each show. We have been excited to bring it to life for local schools and audiences alike.”